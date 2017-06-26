One Woman Dead After Hit and Run

Weslaco (KFXV) — In Weslaco, a 63-year-old woman dies after being hit by a driver who didn’t stop to help.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened Sunday around 11 at night. on F.M. 1015, south of Mile 12 North Road, north of Weslaco.

DPS says a suspect vehicle fled the scene, described as a gray passenger car, last seen traveling northbound on F.M. 1015. The woman has been identified as Josie Betancourt, of Weslaco — pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers are continuing to investigate this as a fatal hit and run crash.

If anybody has information leading to the whereabouts of the driver, you’re urged to contact DPS at the number listed.

