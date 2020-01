Elsa, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash last night that left one person dead.

DPS troopers responded to the scene on FM-88 and mile 21 road north of Elsa. The driver of a 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling northbound lost control of his vehicle when approaching a curb and struck a tree.

The driver, 24-year-old Daniel Ybarra jr of Monte Alto sustained major injuries and died at the scene.

This case continues under investigation.