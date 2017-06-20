One Surrenders in Adult Probation Bribery Probe

Edinburg (KFXV) — New details have emerged in the investigation, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is currently working after allegations of bribery were lodged against the county’s Adult Probation Department.

According to the sheriff’s department, Tuesday, former probation officer 34-year-old, Carlos De La Fuente surrendered to police. Investigators discovered that delafuente allegedly took approximately $6,330 from probationers in exchange for reduced fines and sentence times.

De La Fuente went before a judge today, and now faces charges of abuse of official capacity.

Hidalgo authorities are asking that if anyone has been a victim of these crimes, you can contact the county’s criminal investigations division at the number listed.

