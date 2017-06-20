One Surrenders in Adult Probation Bribery Probe

Posted by | Jun 20, 2017

Edinburg (KFXV) — New details have emerged in the investigation, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is currently working after allegations of bribery were lodged against the county’s Adult Probation Department.
According to the sheriff’s department, Tuesday, former probation officer 34-year-old, Carlos De La Fuente surrendered to police. Investigators discovered that delafuente allegedly took approximately $6,330 from probationers in exchange for reduced fines and sentence times.
De La Fuente went before a judge today, and now faces charges of abuse of official capacity.
Hidalgo authorities are asking that if anyone has been a victim of these crimes, you can contact the county’s criminal investigations division at the number listed.

One Surrenders in Adult Probation Bribery Probe

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Cabbage-Filled Semi Flips Shutting down Interchange 

Cabbage-Filled Semi Flips Shutting down Interchange 

April 21, 2014

Trial Starts For Fmr. Pharr Cop Accused Of Having Sex With Minor

Trial Starts For Fmr. Pharr Cop Accused Of Having Sex With Minor

November 4, 2015

Gunfire Breaks Out Across The Border

Gunfire Breaks Out Across The Border

May 2, 2014

Nearly $2M In Cocaine Found Inside Vehicle

Nearly $2M In Cocaine Found Inside Vehicle

December 17, 2013

Leave a Reply





Bridge Wait Times