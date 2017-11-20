A fatal accident in Edinburg leaves one dead and another in the hospital.

The driver is waiting to receive formal charges.

According to officials, the crash happened early Saturday morning, when a man traveling on highway 281 lost control of his truck and rolled over.

A man and woman, who were passengers, were ejected. The male died at the scene of the accident.

He’s been identified as 23 year old, John Michael Salazar, a resident of Edcouch.

The woman continues hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver is in custody pending charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.