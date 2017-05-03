One of Texas 10 most wanted fugitives is now behind bars

Texas DPS says Mexican officials handed Eusebio Deleon to U.S. Marshals after they detained him in Monterrey Mexico. Eusebio Deleon is wanted on murder charges out of Brooks County as of December of 2013. Deleon ’s estranged wife died from blunt-force injuries in 2012. Police believe Deleon used a dumbbell to strike her and then strangled her with an ironing cord. When they found her body in her home, Michigan police arrested him and sent him back to Texas. He then fled after bonding out and cutting off his ankle monitor.

A tip led investigators to his capture.

