We captured the moments when the victim’s family was crying as police combed this mobile home park on the 300 block of International Boulevard in north Laredo. According to police, it happened around 2:30 pm when gunshots were heard. One person was killed. The victim was 24 year old, Gabriel Diaz.

The investigation will continue to determine what led to the shooting. Witnesses we spoke to say the suspect ran from the scene. Police confirm they were able to find him just a few blocks away.

Tonight, the suspect is still in custody. He is expected to face a judge in the coming days.