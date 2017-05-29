One in Custody for Murder of Home Health Care Worker

Police in Brownsville arrested one man for the May 14th murder of 69-year-old Gilda Cantellano, a home care worker.

Investigators reported 43-year-old Armando Gerardo Tovar is behind bars for his alleged involvement in Cantellano’s murder. Officers executed a search warrant on murder charges after Cantellano’s daughter found her body inside her home on the 400 block of Jose Martin Boulevard. Cantellano’s Employer said she never made it into work.

Tovar is currently behind bars at the Cameron County Detention Center without bond.