San Juan (KFXV) – One man remains hospitalized after being shot early Monday. So far, no arrests have been made. These are the exclusive images of the incident that happened in monday morning. Police tell Fox news that a San Juan resident shot another man who had a previous relationship with his daughter. The ex-boyfriend was allegedly threatening and harassing the family resulting in the shooting.

Authorities say the man you say shotgun in the suspect, impacting him and his lower extremities. The injuries are serious and the man remains hospitalized. It’s still unknown whether anyone will be facing any charges in this case.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest information.