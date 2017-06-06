One Detained After Shooting in Downtown McAllen

McAllen (KFXV) – In McAllen, a man is facing charges after a shooting Monday evening.

Fifty-five-year-old Jose Marcos Gonzalez is facing three charges including delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Officers responded to Mile 14 and a half and Lindberg Avenue after reports of shots fired.

A preliminary investigation revealed a drug transaction had gone badly, and led to the shooting. Gonzalez suffered minor injuries, and EMS transported him to the hospital where he’d been released. Officers then placed him under arrest. Gonzalez faced a $180,000 bond for all three criminal charges.