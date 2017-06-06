One Detained After Shooting in Downtown McAllen

Posted by | Jun 6, 2017 | |

One Detained After Shooting in Downtown McAllen

McAllen (KFXV) – In McAllen, a man is facing charges after a shooting Monday evening.

Fifty-five-year-old Jose Marcos Gonzalez is facing three charges including delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Officers responded to Mile 14 and a half and Lindberg Avenue after reports of shots fired.

A preliminary investigation revealed a drug transaction had gone badly, and led to the shooting. Gonzalez suffered minor injuries, and EMS transported him to the hospital where he’d been released. Officers then placed him under arrest. Gonzalez faced a $180,000 bond for all three criminal charges.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Alleged Killer Charged with Capital Murder

Alleged Killer Charged with Capital Murder

October 27, 2014

17-Year-Old in Fatal Crash Identified

17-Year-Old in Fatal Crash Identified

January 25, 2016

Police Threatened Through Phone Calls; Claims Of Federal Agent Kidnapping

Police Threatened Through Phone Calls; Claims Of Federal Agent Kidnapping

December 26, 2014

Brownsville Man Arrested for Sexual Assault with Minor

Brownsville Man Arrested for Sexual Assault with Minor

November 25, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT