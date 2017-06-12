One Detained After Police Chase in Donna

DONNA (KFXV) — Monday afternoon authorities placed one woman under arrest after leading police on a pursuit.

The chase ended near the intersection of Mile 11 1/2 and Goolie Road in Donna. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in the incident around 3 pm Monday afternoon. Preliminary information indicates officers arrested one woman, but have not released any information regarding the incident. We will bring you updates as they are made available.