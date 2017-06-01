One dead in Tragic Alamo House Fire

One dead in Tragic Alamo House Fire

ALAMO (KFXV) — We have an update to a story we broke last night of a fire that consumed a home in Alamo.

Today, officials confirmed that one person died in the blaze, and identified him as 69-year-old, Juan Solis Rodriguez. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department, and fire marshals, along with the Alamo Fire Department, responded to a welfare concern on the 1000 block of Valley Vista Street in a rural portion of Alamo, around eight in the evening.
An autopsy has been ordered, and investigators say that preliminary results point to an electrical issue that caused the fire.

