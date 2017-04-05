One Arrested; Three Wanted After Leading Police on Pursuit

MCALLEN (KFXV) — In McAllen authorities are searching for three suspects after leading police on a chase.

These exclusive images caught the scene where law enforcement searched for the three individuals early this morning in north McAllen.
The Texas DPS and McAllen Police Department took part in the pursuit that ended near the intersection of Lark Avenue and 40th Street.

According to officials, police arrested one 17-year-old who is now facing criminal charges for possession of marijuana and evading arrest. Police are still searching for the three suspects who fled, but have not released their descriptions. We will bring you updates as they are made available.

