One Arrested in Multiple Vehicle Theft Incident

Pharr (KFXV) – Police in Pharr respond to an auto dealership on the 1800 block of North cage after three vehicles were reported stolen. According to investigators taken from this car lot. That same morning, during a traffic stop, police located one of the vehicles being driven by a male identified as Marlin Maldonado near the intersection of Ferguson and Veterans Road. Officers also discovered marijuana and another controlled substance in his possession. Police arrested Maldonado and were able to retrieve two of the three stolen vehicles. Maldonado Faces a judge tomorrow, but police asking for your help for any tips to solve this crime.

Call the Crime Stoppers line at 787-8477