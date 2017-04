Hidalgo County officials are asking the help of all Fox viewers to find a man wanted for Family Violence. Thirty-three-year-old Hector Flores-Diaz is wanted for, assault, family violence, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He stands at 5’5” weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen in Donna.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-TIPS