Officials React to Abbott Signing SB4

Posted by | May 8, 2017 | |

Officials React to Abbott Signing SB4

Texas (KFXV) — Reactions to this new law that is sparking controversy not just amongst pro-immigrant organizations but, police department around the state and locally.

The law– signed and broadcasted via Facebook– is giving local officials the power to act as immigration agents. But while the law is causing commotion, some believe it’s time laws are followed.

Immigration attorneys, expressing their disappointment at Governor Greg Abbott’s signing of Senate Bill four.

The law allows local agencies to work with I.C.E and gives them power to ask residents– who are detained– about their immigration status.

Not doing so, could lead to the removal of a police chief or sheriff and even be criminally charged, face a fine, and up to one year in prison if convicted.

The law – has civil rights groups and immigration experts concerned that officers won’t be trained correctly and may violate people’s rights.

Another concern is that the law may open the possibility to racial profiling.
Texas, is the first state to pass a law against sanctuary cities in the nation. Civil rights organizations are preparing to fight back – in court.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

$300 Million Border Security Bill Passed

$300 Million Border Security Bill Passed

May 27, 2015

Police Chief Shoots Self in Leg while Cleaning Weapon

Police Chief Shoots Self in Leg while Cleaning Weapon

November 23, 2015

Largest-Ever Low-Wage Worker Strike Scheduled for April 15

Largest-Ever Low-Wage Worker Strike Scheduled for April 15

March 31, 2015

Sailor Lost at Sea for Over Two Months Home Safely

Sailor Lost at Sea for Over Two Months Home Safely

April 3, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest