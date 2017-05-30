Officials asking county commissioners to reinstate Precinct 5

EDCOUCH ELSA (KFXV) — Officials are asking county commissioners to reinstate Precinct 5, including a justice of the peace, a constable and around three sheriff’s office deputies.

They cite that since the elimination of the Precinct 3 years ago, criminal activity has had a 75% increase.

Judge Ramon Garcia will not take action on the petition, until next week when Precinct 1 Constable, Celestino Avila Jr. presents himself in court to give his point of view on the request. Precinct five includes cities like Edcouch, Elsa, and Monte Alto.

We will continue to follow this story.