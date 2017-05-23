Off-Duty Palmview Police Officer Allegedly Assaults Girlfriend

Palmview (KFXV) — An off duty police officer is arrested and accused of assaulting and threatening his girlfriend with a pistol.

The victim telling a 911 operator– Edward Oscar Aleman Cervantes grabbed her by the hair and pushed her into a wall then later barged into a bathroom she was in, “racked” his handgun and pointed at her, then threw the gun at her and told her to kill herself. Officers on scene said Cervantes seemed intoxicated at the time of the arrest on Sunday around 3:45 in the morning. He was not on duty at the time. Cervantes is charged with assault causing injury.

The officer is suspended as the investigation into this case continues.