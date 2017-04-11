North Texas Man Arrested for Harboring Valley Runaway Teen

North Texas Man Arrested for Harboring Valley Runaway Teen

HIDALGO CO. (KFXV) — We move to Hidalgo County, a North Texas man is arrested for harboring a valley teenager.

A local mother reported her daughter as a runaway in February.
Police discovered a man from Lewisville — identified as Mayurbhai Vaghasiya had communicated with the 17-year-old and allegedly provided travel expenses and resources so the teen could stay at a hotel in Plano.
He allegedly sexually assaulted the 16-years-old when he traveled down to Edinburg several times to meet with her. Vaghasiya was arraigned on three counts of Sexual Assault of a child, plus enticing a child, and harboring a runaway.

He also received a $225,000 bond.

