7 years ago a group of 72 immigrants making their way into the united states were found dead in northern Tamaulipas to this day no arrests have been made in the case would you warn you that the images you are about to see are graphic.

August 22nd 2010 the immigrants were found in a warehouse outside of the city of San Fernando. 58 men and 14 women were among the victims, most of them from central american countries. Each individual had their hands tied and a gunshot wound to the head. At the time of the massacre, a known drug cartel controlled much of the area. Members of the Mexican navy were tipped off to the site when an Ecuadorian immigrant who is injured in the incident but survived asked for help.

Soon the Mexican supreme court Is set to make a decision on this case. Meanwhile The National Human Rights Commission of Mexico has not made progress in the case since December 2013.

At the moment nothing can be done about those responsible. The border states of Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas have seen much violence in recent years due to the rivalry between drug cartels. The Mexican government has still not identified the remains of the immigrants, leaving their families without closure.

Tomorrow the case is expected to be reopened.