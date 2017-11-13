The City of McAllen and Mcallen I.S.D. announced a new program for students and their families to get affordable internet. For just five or ten dollars a month, parents can get internet for their children to complete school work or for studying. Just visit att.com/access and fill out the required information in order to see if you qualify.
