Police found the body of 16-year-old Leslie Sanchez on the afternoon of July 26th hear the Haynes Recreation Center Walking Trails.

Sanchez’s family alerted authorities after locating her body by tracking her via an App using GPS. Authorities found Sanchez hidden by the tall grass area, facedown with both arms extended above her head in her workout clothes.

According to a local newspaper who has obtained the search warrant conducted. Sanchez sustained multiple injuries to her upper body, multiple puncture wounds to the upper chest, injuries to her neck, and multiple puncture wounds to the forehead. After further investigation the Laredo police department arrested 24-year-old Mario Angel Gonzalez with the murder of Sanchez.

The warrant indicate that two days after the homicide, during questioning, Gonzalez had a visible laceration to his left palm, cuts on his fingers, scratches to both elbows and arms, marks on his forehead, bruises to his chest, and several cuts and bruises to his calves and legs.

Authorities believed due to the amount of blood and the injuries on Gonzalez, a physical struggle ensued between both parties. As of yet investigators have not released any motive or made a connection between the victim and the suspect. Gonzalez remains in custody at the Webb county jail.