New Details Revealed in Officer Involved Shooting

PALMVIEW (KFXV) — New details were revealed today on the officer involved shooting last Friday.

One of the men involved in the incident was identified as 56-year-old, Ulises Galvan — who held his 63-year-old brother hostage and shot him in the hand. A police officer then firing his weapon three times against Galvan injuring his torso. The standoff happening Friday night on FM 492.

Ulises Galvan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member. His bond is set at $50,000.