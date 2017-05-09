‘New Details’ Expected in Nahomi Rodriguez Case

Posted by | May 9, 2017 | |

‘New Details’ Expected in Nahomi Rodriguez Case

Harlingen (KFXV) — We have some developing news to tell you about, authorities will hold a press conference tomorrow with what they say are “new” details on the Nahomi Rodriguez case.

Police say Nahomi vanished in 2016 after hitching a ride after work. For more than 9 months there were no updates, until her remains were found in a canal in Rio Hondo last month. No suspects have been established and all we were told is police were actively investigating, until today, when authorities contacted Fox News us saying they would reveal new details.
Count on Fox News to be at the press conference and bring you the latest on this case.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Suspect Dies in Harlingen Police Custody, Investigations Underway

Suspect Dies in Harlingen Police Custody, Investigations Underway

October 19, 2015

Couple Murdered outside Houston Home

Couple Murdered outside Houston Home

August 18, 2015

Man Facing Several Counts of Sexual Assault of a Child

Man Facing Several Counts of Sexual Assault of a Child

April 25, 2014

Former La Joya High School Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charge

Former La Joya High School Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charge

March 3, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest