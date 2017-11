Neftaly Nuñez has been sentenced to 60 years in prision after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting 2 minors in Brownsville.

Nuñez faced a judge Friday and received his sentence. On Thursday, November 16th, the jury in district 357 found Neftaly Nuñez guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with another child.

The three major counties in south Texas each have a center families can contact for help. They also offer prevention programs and outreach programs as well.