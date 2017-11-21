Nearly $700 thousand worth of cocaine were seized on four separate incidents at the Anzalduas International Bridge. The first led to the discovery of 10 packages at a street value of over $189 thousand and the arrest of a 36-year-old Mexican male from Monterrey. In the second a 24-year-old male from Alamo was arrested for concealing 5 packages worth over $110 thousand. A 34-year-old male from Reynosa was also arrested for hiding 8 packages worth $153 thousand. In the last, a 30-year-old male from Reynosa was turned over to Homeland Security for attempting to introduce 13 packages of cocaine worth over $243 thousand.
Other Stories you might like
Harlingen Man Arrested After Pulling Gun on Woman
July 14, 2017
Escaped Prisoner Remains at Large
March 26, 2015
Underage Drinking Carries more than Legal Repercussions
August 7, 2015
More from FOX South Texas
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fatal Accident in Pharr4 Comments
-
-
-
-