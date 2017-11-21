Nearly $700 thousand worth of cocaine were seized on four separate incidents at the Anzalduas International Bridge. The first led to the discovery of 10 packages at a street value of over $189 thousand and the arrest of a 36-year-old Mexican male from Monterrey. In the second a 24-year-old male from Alamo was arrested for concealing 5 packages worth over $110 thousand. A 34-year-old male from Reynosa was also arrested for hiding 8 packages worth $153 thousand. In the last, a 30-year-old male from Reynosa was turned over to Homeland Security for attempting to introduce 13 packages of cocaine worth over $243 thousand.

Other Stories of interest