National Missing Children’s Day; 12 Reported in Valley

Texas (KFXV) — 371. That’s the number of missing kids in Texas according to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children. Twelve of them are from right here in the Rio grande Valley. Today, May 25th marks the National Day of Missing Children. Tonight, we’ll highlight them throughout our newscast.
Like the case of Melvin Cedillo, missing from Brownsville since June 17th of 2005 or Andrea Gonzalez-Maldonado missing from the city of Edinburg since November of last year.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact your local police, or the 24-hour hotline provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

