Nahomi Rodriguez Remains Identified

Harlingen (KFXV) — Officials confirming the human remains found four days ago in Rio Hondo, belong to 19-year-old, Nahomi Rodriguez, missing as of July of last year.

Message sent by Enedina Sanchez, Nahomi’s aunt, to the people responsible for the teenager’s homicide. Nahomi Rodriguez was last seen on July 17th — caught on surveillance video leaving work, in a gray color SUV — the identity of the driver and his relationship to her is unknown. According to Harlingen Chief of Police, the remains found near Road 544 in Rio Hondo, belong to Rodriguez –findings that leave family members heartbroken. The victim’s family asking anyone with information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest, to step up. FBI, Texas Rangers, County Deputies and police officers working on the homicide investigation.

If you have information you may call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.