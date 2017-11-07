Jose Manuel Garcia-Soto and Jesus Ivan Quezada-Pina are going to serve time for murder, attempted murder and a weapons charge in connection to the death of 32-year-old, immigration and customs special agent, Jaime J. Zapata who was killed in February of 2011. The two cartel members are among nine men implicated in an ambush which left Zapata dead and his fellow ice agent, victor Avila, seriously injured in San Luis Potosí in 2011.

According to the Brownsville herald, Mexican authorities say the attack on Zapata and Avila was a case of mistaken identity.