Murder Trial Resumes in teen death

EDINBURG (KFXV) — Today a murder case returned to the Hidalgo County Courthouse.

24 -year-old, Jorge Guajardo, is accused of the murder of a teenager and three other charges of attempted murder after what police believe was a drive by shooting between rival gangs.

Guajardo was traveling with another man identified as a member of the Tri-City Bombers, who pleaded guilty to the shooting and is currently serving a 35 year sentence.

Guajardo however did not accept the plea deal arguing he participated in the incident against his own will. Guajardo fought for a trial. The jury selection on this case was set for today but it was pushed back to tomorrow while the judge, prosecutors and the defense await orders from the state.