Mumps Outbreak in Lopez Jail

Posted by | May 17, 2017 | |

Mumps Outbreak in Lopez Jail

Edinburg (KFXV) – More than 90 inmates at the Lopez State Jail are under a medical restriction due to a mumps outbreak. Department of Criminal Justice says that 6 inmates were diagnosed with mumps. They are currently in isolation cells to keep the infection from spreading. Two of the jail housing areas are also on restriction, meaning that nearly 90 inmates can’t leave their areas or have visitors. The restrictions will remain for 25 days. Health officials say that people with mumps are contagious 5 to 7 days before symptoms appear.

The Hidalgo County Health Department says there are no reports of mumps in the general population.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Man Suspected of Multiple Car Thefts is Arrested

Man Suspected of Multiple Car Thefts is Arrested

August 9, 2016

Wheelchair Fire Ruled Cause of Death of Elderly Woman

Wheelchair Fire Ruled Cause of Death of Elderly Woman

January 12, 2017

Georgia Man Receives Charges After Hydroponic Marijuana Drug Bust

Georgia Man Receives Charges After Hydroponic Marijuana Drug Bust

February 12, 2014

Bond Reduction Hearing Postponed for Former Hidalgo Co. Sheriff Commander

Bond Reduction Hearing Postponed for Former Hidalgo Co. Sheriff Commander

January 2, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT