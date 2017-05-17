Mumps Outbreak in Lopez Jail

Edinburg (KFXV) – More than 90 inmates at the Lopez State Jail are under a medical restriction due to a mumps outbreak. Department of Criminal Justice says that 6 inmates were diagnosed with mumps. They are currently in isolation cells to keep the infection from spreading. Two of the jail housing areas are also on restriction, meaning that nearly 90 inmates can’t leave their areas or have visitors. The restrictions will remain for 25 days. Health officials say that people with mumps are contagious 5 to 7 days before symptoms appear.

The Hidalgo County Health Department says there are no reports of mumps in the general population.