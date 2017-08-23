Hidalgo County — A mother missing her two daughters after their father, Baltazar Vieyra took them to Mexico with him without her consent.

She says she’s made several reports to local and county authorities, saying they don’t have the jurisdiction to bring the children back into the U.S. Maria Garces, mother of the 2 and 4 year old girls, now asks the community for help.

If you have any information that may help the investigation you may contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office at 956-668-8477.