Hidalgo County (KFXV) — Today a mother and daughter accused of fraud turned themselves in.

Thirty-nine-year-old Adelina Briseno, and her daughter 21-year-old Alejandra Melendez now face multiple theft felonies. People reported to authorities that they paid Briseno Construction to build homes for them, and that the business had kept the money without completing the homes. They now await formal charges.