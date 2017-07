BROWNVILLE (KFXV) — A woman and her two-year-old son were laid to rest today, after a driver fatally struck the pair while crossing Padre Island Highway.

The mother, 29-year-old, Janet Jimenez Ramirez and her youngest child, Yahel Ruben Cruz — were struck by 72-year-old, Gustavo Munoz on Thursday.

Munoz has since been charged with two charges, including negligent homicide.

Ramirez leaves behind six other children.