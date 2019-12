A McAllen man has been formally charged in the murder of a 28-year-old. Authorities responded to a motel 6 on expressway 83 and 8th street in Mcallen on Monday.

23-year-old Vicente David Coronado is accused of shooting and killing noel Jesus Valenzuela. He was charged with murder, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest. Coronado was given a total bond of over a million dollars.