Hidalgo county– More than a dozen people have been arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted and anti-gun gang operation.

Hidalgo county sheriff Eddie Guerra held a press conference to discuss the arrests that were made during their two-day gang crackdown operation.

“All of our individuals that are affiliated with a gang, once they are booked in the county jail. Our investigators try to debrief them to develop intelligence on these individuals.”

According to Guerra, the roundup began on December 17th. His office along with DPS, Border patrol, McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Pharr, and the Alamo police department, went out looking for individuals living in hidalgo county that were affiliated with a gang and had active warrants.

“We had about 50 individuals that we went out to look for and we were able to arrest 15”

During the process of knocking on doors, they were able to make seven more arrests not connected to their anti-gang operation.

“Individuals located at the residences were questioned, identified and also had active warrants, but they were not part of the operation.”

Over 29 street and prison gangs operate in the county. The sheriff’s office has already done a few of these crackdowns in the past.

“This operation is done to help us you know to lower the the the crime rate here in the county. We go after these individuals. If you are committing a crime in the county and you are affiliated with a gang, then will you definitely have law enforcement detention”

Guerra says they will continue to have more anti-gang operations. If anyone has any information regarding gang-related activity they may contact the Hidalgo county crime stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

