The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting that their agents seized nearly half a ton of marijuana in Starr County.

According to DPS, troopers made a traffic stop in Rio Grande City, where the driver fled on foot. Troopers were unable to find the driver, but found 70 bundles of marijuana, totaling 801 pounds, hidden inside.

The estimated value of the narcotics totals more than 4.8 million dollars. The case remains under investigation.

ALSO ON RGVFOX