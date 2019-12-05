Laredo customs and border protection seized more than 2.3 million at an international Bridge.

On Saturday, Agents at the World Trade bridge came across a 34-year-old Mexican National driving a tractor-trailer. He was sent to secondary inspection where over five thousand pounds of marijuana was found.

That same day at the Juarez-Lincoln bridge, agents referred a 71-year-old do US citizen to secondary inspection. 91 pounds of crystal methamphetamine worth over 2 million dollars was discovered.

Both were arrested, and Homeland security is now in charge of this investigation.

