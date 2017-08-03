Mission teen charged with capital murder back in court

The 17-year-old is the alleged shooter in the death of another teen last February.

Dimas Morales’ case was being handled by the juvenile courts – he’s now being tried as an adult – for a murder during what authorities believe to be a drug deal turned robbery. 17-year-old, Dimas Morales back in the 389th District Court this morning – the defense asking for more time to get ready for Morales’s trial – the judge approves the motion scheduling a pretrial hearing for September 14th.

Morales is accused of killing Miguel Angel Alcala. Last month, Morales pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. Morales is the second person to face court proceedings in connection to Alcala’s death.

Earlier this year, 22-year-old, Jonathan Martinez accepted the state’s plea offer of 40 years in prison for his role in the shooting. Martinez admitted that he along with his younger brother Johan Martinez, Alcala and Morales drove up to a residence in the 5200 block of Coyote Circle in rural Mission. investigators believe it was an attempted drug rip-off gone bad. Shots were fired striking Alcala in the back – the teenager died at the scene.

Morales will be back in court next month for another pretrial hearing.

If found guilty, Morales could face life in prison.