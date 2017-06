Mission (KFXV) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is also looking for a robbery suspect and needs your help.

The incident happened at a convenience store on 7820 Shary Road in Mission on May 1st at around 10:20pm.

When employees of the store called to report the robbery, the suspect identified as 35-year-old, Jesus Garza was wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans and a cap. If you have any information call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.