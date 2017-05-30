Mission Police Sergeant Suspended following Facebook Live Video

MISSION (KFXV) — An employee from the police department is in the eye of the storm after a video made rounds on social media today.

Sergeant Manuel Casas has been suspended after this video was published by Casas himself, over the weekend.

This– now deleted– Facebook Live video shows Sergeant Casas along with another man rapping to music while drinking alcoholic beverages inside a vehicle.

Casas is presumed to be intoxicated but that isn’t the most surprising part of this video.
His companion then explicitly says that they’re in an impaired state.

All, while publicly displaying a clear plastic bag containing what looks like a green leafy substance.

Mission Police were not available for an on-camera interview but did release a statement on this case, saying that after being notified about this post, Mission Police Chief, ordering an internal investigation into this incident and suspending Sergeant Casas– with pay– pending the outcome..

Mission Police Department officials add they will be following civil service law in this case to make sure Casas has a due process.

