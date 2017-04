MISSION (KFXV) — A man arrested by the Mission Police department died while under their custody yesterday.

According to the department, 36-year-old Hugo Lugo appeared publicly intoxicated, and placed under arrest. While at the city jail, Lugo appeared to be acting strangely, and an officer needed to perform life saving procedures on him. Officials then transported Lugo to the hospital, who later died. The case is under investigation.