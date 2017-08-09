Mission (KFXV) – Police have arrested one man after he fled dragging an officer who is not recovering from his injuries.

According to officials, officers responded to a robbery. Upon arrival police found the suspect identified as 27-year-old Emmanuel Perez of Mission, asleep with a beer in one hand and a knife in the other. While attempting to arrest him, Perez fled dragging the officer. Perez finally came to a stop near Mile 8 and Moorefield road. He’s now charged with assaulting and official, resisting arrest, evading police, and for public intoxication.