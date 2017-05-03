Mission Doctor Accused of Exposing Himself to Patients

Mission (KFXV) — A Mission doctor is behind bars tonight accused of Sexual Assault and exposing himself to two separate patients.

According to a criminal complaint filed with mission police – in February, a patient who had an appointment with Dr. Humberto Rafael Bruschetta, became “embarrassed and alarmed” after the doctor locked the door and asked her to measure him, dropping his pants, and exposing himself.

A second victim came forward in march claiming Sexual Assault.

Police ask anyone else who may be a victim to come forward and report it.

We have made contact with the doctor’s lawyer who has agreed to discuss the case, and we will continue to bring you the latest as it is made available.