Mcallen, Texas– Police need your help to locate a missing teen.

15-year-old Crystal Vanessa Garza. voluntarily left her home on January 6th and was last seen on the 800 block of south 26th street in McAllen. She is 5 ft 5 in tall weighs about 140 lb and has brown hair and eyes. This is a concern about her well-being.

You know her whereabouts, you were asked to call anonymously to McAllen Crime Stoppers hotline that number is 956-687-8477.