Hidalgo County– Customs and border protection officers discovered more than a million dollars from narcotics at the Pharr international bridge.

On Sunday, agents came across a tractor-trailer that was carrying a shipment of fresh malanga a root similar to yuka.

Within the trailer, authorities discovered 80 packages of alleged cocaine during a secondary inspection.

Federal agencies seized the drugs and the tractor-trailer.

Homeland security is now in charge of this investigation.