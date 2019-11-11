Minutes before midnight, Laredo police responded to a call reporting an accident by the area of Bob Bullock Loop and International Boulevard.

The caller stated a black Mercedes and a blue Charger were traveling at a high speed and hit each other at a traffic light. The police report indicates three suspects from the Mercedes left running towards a commercial mall and were possibly armed.

While searching the area, authorities located 32-year-old Miguel Salinas Jr who was hiding under a tractor. He is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving a handgun. And another three counts for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a motor vehicle.

Police officers canvassed the area and located two other individuals, one of them was wounded in the abdomen. He was immediately taken to Doctors Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The police report indicates the Mercedes had a gunshot to the right rear door and sustained major damage. Spent casings were also located inside the vehicle.

They were able to contact the driver of the blue Charger for questioning. The driver of the Charger indicated to the police that the people in the black Mercedes had actually driven up next to them and opened fire. The owner of the Charger also had a firearm and opened fire in self-defense which resulted in wounding the person in the Mercedes.

Police say no other charges are being made at this time but continue with their investigation.