Mexican Woman Heads to Prison for Assault Federal Officers

Brownsville (KFXV) — Today, a federal judge in Brownsville sentenced a 24-year-old Mexican woman to prison for assaulting federal officers.

Maribel Tejeda-Fomperosa — of Matamoros — received a 21-month sentence by U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera, court documents indicate. border patrol agents arrested Tejeda-Fomperosa in October of last year after she illegally crossed into the country. In two separate incidents, while in her holding cell she became violent, and physically assaulted two federal agents, once in October, and once in November.

Tejeda-Fomperosa received an indictment for each. She faces deportation after her sentence.

