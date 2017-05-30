Mercedes man gets 20 years for intoxication manslaughter

Posted by | May 30, 2017 | |

Mercedes man gets 20 years for intoxication manslaughter

MERCEDES (KFXV) — A Mercedes man will spend 20 years behind bars on intoxication manslaughter charges.

According to the Mercedes Police Department, today Jimmy Henry Cavazos received a 20-year sentence for the 2016 death of Elisha Englebert Elizondo in Harlingen. As Elizondo followed his wife home after work, Cavazos struck his car at the intersection of West Wan Buren and Third Street. Cavazos — intoxicated at the time — drove at a high rate of speed.

Cavazos received charges of intoxication manslaughter, and a third or more incident of driving while intoxicated. Elizondo is survived by his wife, and their recently born son.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Man, 2 Kids Found Dead On Ft. Hood Base

Man, 2 Kids Found Dead On Ft. Hood Base

January 21, 2014

Elderly Woman’s Body Found Four Days after passing

Elderly Woman’s Body Found Four Days after passing

February 17, 2017

Eight Injured in Crash Involving Border Patrol Agents

Eight Injured in Crash Involving Border Patrol Agents

October 27, 2014

Car Abandoned After Crashing Into Ditch

Car Abandoned After Crashing Into Ditch

May 2, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT