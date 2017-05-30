Mercedes man gets 20 years for intoxication manslaughter

MERCEDES (KFXV) — A Mercedes man will spend 20 years behind bars on intoxication manslaughter charges.

According to the Mercedes Police Department, today Jimmy Henry Cavazos received a 20-year sentence for the 2016 death of Elisha Englebert Elizondo in Harlingen. As Elizondo followed his wife home after work, Cavazos struck his car at the intersection of West Wan Buren and Third Street. Cavazos — intoxicated at the time — drove at a high rate of speed.

Cavazos received charges of intoxication manslaughter, and a third or more incident of driving while intoxicated. Elizondo is survived by his wife, and their recently born son.