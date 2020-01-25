Cameron County– Many gathered to pay their respects to a fallen soldier at today’s viewing.

Memorial services have held at the Brownsville events center where many gathered to pay their respects to army specialist Villalon and his family

Senator Eddie Lucio led an emotional presentation of the texas flag to Villalon’s mother during the service and says the family has to be strong in faith…

The almost four-hour service open to the public gave way to local veterans of all ages to pay to give one last salute to Villalon

Villalon was only 21 years old and had enlisted in the army in 2018 and was promoted to specialist after his death.

We had the opportunity to pay our respects to Villalon’s mom and although her son’s death is a lot to process, she’s very thankful for the communities to support during this difficult time.