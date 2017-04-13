Memorial Service will be held to Honor Nahomi Rodriguez

The family of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez whose remains were found last week in Rio Hondo will hold a Memorial Service in her honor. The family says this will be a chance to remember her the way her friends and those she shared her young life with did. the memorial will be held Saturday April 29th starting at 5 a.m. at the Cross Church of San Benito.

Family asked those attending, and those that knew her, to write a poem or a note or letter that might be placed on her grave.